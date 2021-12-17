You think lockdown is all behind you – but oh no, it’s not. And that’s what’s killing panto

It was on with the show for the panto yesterday, amid growing concerns that another tranche of public health advice today might sound the death knell for this year’s traditional Christmas productions.

Alan Hughes, who is the producer of the Aladdin pantomime at the National Stadium in Dublin, said the cast was now “demoralised” by the current uncertainty.

The gala last night, attended by celebrities including Donal Skehan and singer Una Healy, was beset by concerns about the future of the production.

“There’s very much a dark cloud surrounding it, and a dark could over panto in general at the moment,” Mr Hughes said.

Read More

All their school and corporate bookings have been cancelled, while every day brings phone calls from parents asking whether it is still safe for them to attend the show with their children.

“The Government is saying we’ll leave it up to you to decide if you want to make the panto your event this week, and limit anything else. I wish they’d just come out and say what they want,” Mr Hughes said, adding that leaks were not helping the situation.

“If they come out on Friday and say people have to limit their socialising and avoid indoors, they’re basically shutting us down.”

Financial concerns are a real issue, with a new arts performance scheme funding “up to 50pc” of an event.

The measure, announced during the week by Arts Minister Catherine Martin, states the grant will cover “a maximum of 50pc of eligible production costs, up to a maximum grant of €500,000 regardless of the eligible production costs”.

But Mr Hughes claimed while the 50pc was welcome, it did not go far enough.

“If 90pc of people won’t attend the panto then that’s no good to anyone,” he said. He warned this left the panto production running a real risk of racking up debts.

Aladdin, which runs until January 2, has an official capacity of 50pc in the National Stadium, which ordinarily seats 2,000 people. But a soft opening last week has seen a capacity of about 40pc – and there is a fear that if health guidelines are toughened up, numbers might drop even further.

“They need to say 50pc is safe, but if they start saying ‘avoid indoors’, then we are gone,” he said.

“Everybody understands health and safety comes first – but we’re down to 50pc now, so if they want to close us they should just let us know. This drip feed of information isn’t helping.”

He is satisfied adequate measures have been taken to protect their audiences.

“It’s 50pc occupancy but we’re playing to about 40pc so there is plenty of room to sit safely. There is state of the art ventilation and masks have to be worn all the time,” said Mr Hughes, adding while it was “very weird” to look down from the stage at an audience all wearing masks, the system was working.

“We are getting so many gorgeous messages from people who have come along, talking about the family memories they have created,” he said, adding that people could be reassured that they could “sit in their family bubble away from other people and just enjoy it”.

“The cast is demoralised, but when we’re going on stage we leave it all behind and give it 100pc. And the comments from people is that it’s a wonderful show – one of our best ever,” he said.