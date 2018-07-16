The daughter of a hospice patient has thanked volunteers for making her "mother's wish come true" by bringing her to the beach.

The daughter of a hospice patient has thanked volunteers for making her "mother's wish come true" by bringing her to the beach.

'You made her wish come true' - hospice patient enjoys special beach trip thanks to kind-hearted volunteers

Margaret Goode is an end-of-life care patient at Galway Hospice and she has been eager to see the sea once more since she was admitted to the facility earlier this year.

Thanks to the kind-hearted volunteer paramedics from Oranmore Civil Defence Ms Goode got to enjoy a trip to Ballyloughane Beach in Galway on July 6, alongside her beloved husband Joe, and her daughters Muireann, Martina, Bernie and Kate.

The family were grateful to enjoy the special moment with their mother, with Martina saying: "I just want to thank Oranmore Civil Defence for making my Mother’s wish come true.

Oranmoer Civil Defence volunteer Louie Casserly with Maureen Goode and her husband Joe

"She is in Galway Hospice at the moment and all she wanted to do was go to the beach."

Louie Casserly, who volunteered alongside her son Luke, has spoken to Independent.ie about how special the trip was.

She said: "Maureen is very weak and she kept asking the hospice staff, they asked us could we help make it happen - it took a bit of organising but off we went.

"She had a great visit down there, we were there for well over an hour, her family followed us down in the car and it was a very special moment for everyone involved.

"Her family were delighted, they had been wondering how they would make this happen, they had considered bringing her in a car but she just wouldn't be able for that really.

"It meant so much to the lady, it wasn't just to be at the beach but I think it was quite spiritual as well for her, she seemed very at ease there."

Ms Casserly added: "It was very packed during the area but we managed to go near the back, where you could enjoy a fine view over the sea, it was also a lot more peaceful and private there.

"Since she has been in the hospice she has asked a few times."

Online Editors