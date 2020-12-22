‘You have to tell people what the plan is’ – Luke O’Neill urges clear guidance amid ‘frightening’ escalation in Covid 19 cases

Professor Luke O’Neill has said the escalation in Covid-19 figures in Ireland in recent days is “frightening” as he stated only a plan could help Ireland get through another lockdown.

The Trinity College immunologist told Claire Byrne Live on RTÉ One: “It’s bound to be here, it’s in Scotland, Wales, Italy… We will know in the next few days if it’s here.

“Handwashing all the usual guidelines apply. The regular virus is bad enough but both are bad, so let’s try to stop both transmitting.”

Prof O’Neill reminded the public the real concern was as numbers go up more, there will be an increase in hospitalisations, more ICU admissions.

“And the big fear is the health service being overwhelmed and that's why these measures are necessary,” he added.

Professor O’Neill said he was particularly concerned about the over 65s at Christmas.

“The over 65s are high risk, 75pc of deaths are in over 65s, so if they're getting infected we really have to worry.”

With Nphet calling for Level 5 to be introduced after Christmas, Prof O’Neill said it is possible Ireland may even be put into the most stringent measures “for one, two months”.

However, he felt that the Government had to inform the public of “a clear plan for the next three to six months” to make that more tolerable.

“You have to tell the people what the plan is,” he said. “What's level 3 plus plus for crying out loud?

“We need a clear plan for next three to six months. Mass vaccination is essential to get out of this.

“We may have to bear level 5 for one, two months. You might bear it if the end is in sight.

“Having that plan for vaccination is so important…. Despite the doom and gloom the vaccine is the way out.”

A survey carried out on the show, found 46pc of the public had said they’d changed their plans for Christmas due to a rise in case numbers in recent days while 56 had not altered their plans.

Prof O’Neill said the mutant variant causes the virus to “stick more to the lungs and is a more contagious version.”

“If i have this variant onboard me I might infect three rather than two people.

“The good news is the vaccine will block it…. This variant isn’t any more dangerous, it’s just easier to catch.

“If this spreads more quickly...the hospitals get overwhelmed and there would be more deaths.”

Online Editors