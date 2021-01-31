'You couldn't say goodbye... there's no dignity when you die of Covid' - grieving families nationwide on the human cost of the pandemic

Peter Gaughan, Co Mayo, aged 85

April 13, 1935 - January 12, 2021

His red Massey Ferguson 135 sits parked outside his house in Binghamstown, Co Mayo, where he left it days before he died from Covid-19 and yards from Cross Cemetery, where he is now buried.

When the paramedics were placing Peter Gaughan into the back of an ambulance for Mayo University Hospital, the farmer looked up at his only daughter, Mary Keane, and granddaughter, Stephanie, before glancing at the graveyard and saluting what would soon be his final resting place.

"He looked at us and then the graveyard and put up his hand. He was the caretaker of that graveyard, he respected it. It was like he knew he was at the end of his life," says Stephanie.

"Now when I am near that graveyard I just stand there and cry. I can't believe he is gone."

The 85-year-old was known for going everywhere on that tractor; to town for cattle feed, or to pick up the pension or the newspaper, to check on his sheep and cows, or to stop off at Stephanie's house - which he never failed to do - for a cup of tea or glass of whiskey.

"Every time he took his journey to town he came in on the tractor and stopped to see me, he'd never pass. I made him tea… I'll not get to do that anymore."

Processing the last few weeks has been difficult for the Gaughan family, including his other children Martin, PJ and Seán, his twin brother John in England who received his Covid-19 vaccine on the day Peter died and his sister Mary Reilly in Emlybeg. Nine weeks ago Peter lost his son Patrick (40) suddenly. Hannah (82), his wife of 63 years, died almost two years ago.

"There's three in a row at the graveyard now, all inside two years," says Stephanie.

She knew the coronavirus had started to take hold of her grandfather on New Year's Day when she called to see him, from a safe distance, and he remarked he had a "cold and sniffles".

"Grandad came out and his two eyes were sunk in his head, I knew by looking at him that he had contracted that awful disease. I said, 'granddad, will you go to hospital', and he said, 'don't be sending me today'. It was New Year's Day and he wanted to keep the tradition that old people like him didn't have to leave their home on that day," she says.

While in hospital, Peter held his own but eventually needed oxygen and, although he was considered "comfortable" by medics, his health worsened on January 8.

"We thought that would be it, that he would get better in a few days. But then on the 12th the hospital phoned and told my mother he was coming to the end," says Stephanie.

Her mother was then offered the opportunity to say goodbye in person. An hour-and-a-half from the hospital, they jumped in the car and made their way, arriving with seconds to spare.

"When we got there, mummy was geared up in PPE to go and hold grandad's hand," says Stephanie, breaking down in tears.

"But by the time she got there, grandad was unconscious. She was only there for 40 seconds when he passed away."

Lying in that hospital room on his own as he faded away is something that Stephanie says is difficult to accept, because "he didn't deserve that, but that's what Covid does to the sick".

"I know it's hard with this disease but a person should be allowed into the hospital when the patient can see them and talk to them, hold their hand and know they are there."

Strict guidelines meant the family could not include any items in the coffin with their grandfather, "no memories, no photos, nothing", explains Stephanie.

"Only that my grandfather's photo was on the top of his coffin in the funeral home I felt I was at a stranger's funeral," she says, wiping away a tear.

"You couldn't say goodbye. We couldn't even dress him in a shirt and tie, we had to pass two blankets out the window to the undertaker to wrap him in. There's no dignity when you die from Covid."

Stephanie says she will never forget the fear her grandfather had of catching the disease and has been left "haunted" by something he told her just two months ago.

"He said, 'I don't want to get that, no way, I've done well over the past year not to get it. I'd rather die in my sleep or take a heart attack than get it.'

"He was afraid of Covid-19, he was scared, and so were we. But eventually, it got him… it got him," she says.

'I couldn't see her when she died or after in the coffin'

Leinster: Jean Scallan's story

Jean Scallan, Co Wexford, aged 91

January 11, 1930 - January 18, 2021

'I am struggling" - the last words Jean Scallan uttered to her daughter, Lorraine Abram, as she lay ill in bed in a Co Wexford care home earlier this month.

Lorraine and Richard Abram with a photo of Jean Scallan. Photo: Patrick Browne

Lorraine and Richard Abram with a photo of Jean Scallan. Photo: Patrick Browne

Little did her daughter or staff at Lawson House care home know that she had contracted Covid-19, because it would be the following week - January 10 - before she tested positive.

"I couldn't see her, I couldn't speak to her, I couldn't say anything to her," recalls Lorraine.

"I don't even know if she knew she was poorly or not. I knew she was struggling because she told me and that was the last conversation I had with her," she says.

When the care home staff who "adored her" phoned Lorraine to tell her that her mother had "deteriorated a little bit", her only child "didn't realise how far that little bit was".

"That was 7.50pm on January 18 and then at 9.20pm they rang me to tell me she had died."

Jean passed away one week after her 91st birthday without her family by her side, leaving Lorraine and Jean's siblings, Marsha, Glenda, Paula and Diane, "dumbfounded" by the news.

Now living in Cumbria in the north west of England, Lorraine had to make the difficult journey to Ireland last Tuesday for her mother's burial in Ballymore on Friday. Given the restrictions around travel, she says she felt like a "criminal" when making the trip home.

"You are almost treated like you are breaking the law. This wasn't a party I was off to, I had to go and bury my mother," she says.

Lorraine says she "has not yet begun to grieve because we have found it so traumatic".

Jean was predeceased by her husband Paddy and brother John, but this death and funeral were "like no other I have ever experienced", Lorraine says.

"I couldn't look after mum, I couldn't comfort her, I couldn't do all the things a daughter wants to do to help their mother and then I couldn't see her when she died or afterwards in the coffin."

Lorraine was also denied the opportunity to dress her mother in preparation for her funeral.

"I wasn't even able to choose her clothes to be buried in because everything is ripped away from you. That's the hardest thing… all your human rights are ripped away from you," she says.

There will be no more phone calls, no chance to have a bit of craic on the phone, or a chat about what they got up to that day. For Lorraine, the impact of the pandemic has been life-changing.

"My mum and I always had a special way of saying goodnight and God bless and we told each other how much we loved one another all the time. That is over now, for me.

"She was always there and now she's not," she says.

"I don't think that has sunk in yet, I think that's what I find the hardest to understand.

"How will I remember my mum? I'll remember her with fond memories, but to a certain extent that has been damaged by what has been ripped away from me because of Covid-19."

'It seemed as if our mother disappeared into the Covid abyss'

Munster: Anne Vereker's story

Anne (Nancy) Vereker, Co Waterford, aged 87

July 3, 1933 - January 17, 2021

The torrential rain hopped off the ground at St Otteran's Cemetery in Co Waterford as Paddy Vereker stood watching his wife Nancy's coffin being lowered into the ground. As the rain concealed his tears and soaked his overcoat, he observed each of their seven children attempting to throw a red rose on top of the casket, missing each time.

When it was his turn, he lifted his hand and let go of the flower - a token of his love for his soulmate of 65 years - and it landed perfectly on the coffin. That meant everything to him as he walked away, shivering from the cold.

Paddy Vereker with his daughter Anna McGrath. Photo: Patrick Browne

Paddy Vereker with his daughter Anna McGrath. Photo: Patrick Browne

Days earlier, Paddy was praying the 87-year-old would return to their home in Dominic's Place, where knitting, reading and fussing over their grandchildren and great-grandchildren brought her much joy. Nothing made a room more homely than when she and her husband were in it together. He thought she'd come back through that door.

But last January 17 Covid took Nancy from him and the rest of their family, and it was down to daughter Anna McGrath to break the news to her father that she was gone.

"He burst into tears on the phone. 'I am not able to take this, I can't take it,' he told me. He was begging me to tell him that my mother was going to live," recalls Anna. "I said, 'No, dad, she isn't.' But he couldn't fathom the thought of living without her."

Her untimely death has left her entire family heartbroken and without any real closure.

"It seemed as though our mother just disappeared into the Covid abyss… a cruel form of separation so alienating to families," says Anna. "It is hard for human beings to be faced with the inability to touch or hold a beloved mother to return the love at the end of her life."

Anna says she and her siblings, Patricia, Michael, Louise, Maria, Andrew and Peter, "always knew where they stood" with Nancy because she was open and frank and her personality was enjoyed by many. She enjoyed visiting the shops in the city and chatting to people she knew. She was bright and sharp, could not be fooled and nobody could match her magic touch when she cooked her Irish stew.

"All of us felt the natural urge to be at her side but were painfully aware that we could not," says Anna, another consequence of a disease that cares not for tradition or feeling.

As a result, the family were unable to say goodbye as Nancy lay dying in a nursing home where she had been recuperating after a spell in hospital, having broken her hip, and as the virus took its toll "the separation and divide it produced was hard to bear".

"Our father got to see her once before Christmas, protected by PPE gear, and she was doing well. Although she would not be home for Christmas, he believed she would as soon as she was strong enough," says Anna.

But it wasn't to be and at the graveyard that day there were no hugs or shaking of hands and no easing of that process of grief and loss as they laid Nancy to rest.

"That was very difficult, the hugging of friends and family at funeral wakes and gravesides is missing… the open casket is now shut," she says.

"Our mother was a strong, brave, determined, nurturing, generous soul who overcame many challenges in her life, and survived all of them until Covid-19 ushered her untimely death."

Anna says those who die from Covid "are never statistics, but real people with real lives embedded in love, history, and meaning… and they should be remembered".

For Paddy, his life will never be the same again. He takes some comfort, even now, from being able to rest that red rose on top of his wife's casket.

"Thank you, Nancy, for the memories. Always loved and never forgotten," he says, with sadness in his eyes and love in his heart.

'There are no words to describe both my parents being gone'

Ulster: George and Violet Little's stories

George Little, Co Fermanagh, aged 80

October 3, 1940 - December 16, 2020

Violet Little, Co Fermanagh, aged 78

February 26, 1942 - January 17, 2021

Hazel Gray stands at the plot in the Co Fermanagh graveyard where her parents, George and Violet Little, are buried after Covid-19 claimed their lives just weeks ago. She is looking for a sign, anything, that indicates the couple who were married for 53 years are now at peace.

"I'd love to see something to make me think they are together, that they are looking down on me and my daughters, that they are happy," she says. "I'd love to see two wee twinkling stars in the sky… then I'd know they are OK."

Hazel and her daughter at her parents' graveside. Photo: John McVitty

Hazel and her daughter at her parents' graveside. Photo: John McVitty

She gets upset, but then the tears have not stopped since George and Violet died from coronavirus either side of Christmas. They had been treated in separate rooms at South West Acute Hospital, which were side by side, having been admitted within four days of each other. Now they are buried in the family's plot at Tempo Parish Churchyard, side by side.

"There are no words to describe the feeling of both my parents being gone, it's beyond belief. They relied on each other so much, they were a double act. I hope they are together," she says, clutching photos of the couple who adored their grandchildren, Matthew, Rebecca and Emily, and were deeply in love.

That much was evident even as they were gravely ill in hospital when staff wheeled Violet into George's room and they had what would be their final meal together.

It has been a heartbreaking time for Hazel, whose world stopped turning in the early hours of December 16 when she received a phone call from the hospital to say her father had died.

"They told me they had gone into the room and found that he had passed away. He died without anyone with him, he died alone," she says.

The hero who pulled survivors from the rubble of the Enniskillen bombing on Remembrance Day in 1987, which claimed the lives of 12 people and injured more than 60 others, died while listening to his beloved Ballyreagh Silver Band, which he had performed in on the day of the IRA atrocity.

"The only comfort I have is that he was listening to Ballyreagh. I don't know how long for, but he was listening to it and that means everything to me," she says.

His wife was in the other room, on the other side of the wall, when he died, and nurses had to break the news to her. Gravely ill, she was unable to attend her husband's funeral.

"She had to lie in that hospital bed on her own grieving because nobody could be with her," says Hazel, who only got to see her mother after her father's funeral.

Two hours before George's funeral, "of all days", a doctor phoned Hazel to say medics were getting concerned about her mother's health, fearing she may not make it. Later that evening, Hazel visited her with a video she had made of her father's funeral which she wanted to share with her.

"I would not have been surprised if she had died at that very moment because she was very poorly. I played the clip and when she heard the hymn Abide with Me her eyes opened."

But it wasn't to last. On January 17, Violet died with Covid-19. Her passing was conveyed to her daughter in the same way her father's death was - on the other end of a phone.

"My heart jumped out of my chest when the phone rang, and it was another private number. The nurse said: 'I am sorry to have to ring to tell you, but your mother died in her sleep.' I was gutted."

As the hearse stopped outside the family home on the morning of her funeral on January 19, local singer Maria Cameron performed Songbird by Fleetwood Mac and the couple's favourite, Abide with Me - the hymn that pleads for God to be always present, even in death.

Walking away from her parents' graves, and two more needless deaths at the hands of this global pandemic, an emotional Hazel says her tears may one day be replaced with hope.