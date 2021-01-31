| 1.7°C Dublin

'You couldn't say goodbye... there's no dignity when you die of Covid' - grieving families nationwide on the human cost of the pandemic

As the Covid-19 death total for the island of Ireland heads towards 6,000, Rodney Edwards speaks to grieving families in Connacht, Leinster, Munster and Ulster about the human cost of the pandemic

Mary and Stephanie at Peter&rsquo;s graveside. Photo: Conor McKeown Expand

Mary and Stephanie at Peter’s graveside. Photo: Conor McKeown

Rodney Edwards

CONNACHT: Peter Gaughan's story

Peter Gaughan, Co Mayo, aged 85

April 13, 1935 - January 12, 2021

His red Massey Ferguson 135 sits parked outside his house in Binghamstown, Co Mayo, where he left it days before he died from Covid-19 and yards from Cross Cemetery, where he is now buried.

