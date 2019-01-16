A mother-of-three who was fatally injured in a collision last Friday has been named locally as Anne Grogan.

'You always had the warmest smile' - tributes paid to mother-of-three who died after tragic crash

Anne, who was in her early 30s and from Ballinlough, Co Roscommon, died at University College Hospital Galway on Monday evening.

She had sustained serious injuries in an accident last Friday when her car was involved in a crash with a lorry and a van.

The Ballinlough native worked as a teacher at Ballyhaunis Community School in Co Mayo, who described her as a "much loved member" of the community.

"It was with great sadness that we learnt of the tragic passing of our dear friend and colleague Anne Grogan. Anne was a much loved member of the school community, admired and respected by both students and staff alike," a statement from the school read.

"We will miss Anne’s dedication and professionalism as a teacher but above all we will miss her kindness and her warmth as a good friend."

Anne Grogan from Ballinlough, Co Roscommon.

Ms Grogan was also an active member of Michael Glaveys GAA club, where she both played and managed teams.

"During her distinguished career with Michael Glaveys she served as a player winning many underage awards. Anne was a member of the team who won the Junior championship in 2003 and Intermediate championship in 2005 and All County League also in 2005," the club said in a statement.

"She also represented the club with Roscommon minors in 2001 - 2002. To add to her playing accolades was a hugely successful managerial career which saw Anne coach many teams including our minor girls to win four county titles 2007, 2009, 2010, 2011.

"A dedicated club officer she served in many roles; as ladies secretary, treasurer and children's officer a position she held until her untimely passing. Anne will be sadly missed by the whole community including the heartbroken members of our Michael Glaveys club family."

Members of the community paid tribute to Ms Grogan on social media, describing her as "an incredible woman" who was "beautiful, intelligent and kind".

"An inspiration both on the pitch and in the classroom. She will never ever be forgotten," one user said.

"Thank you for the time and dedication you put into bringing this group of girls together all those years ago. Hail or sun, win or lose you always had the warmest smile for each of us," said another.

Ms Grogan's funeral will take place on Thursday in Castlerea, with a death notice on RIP.ie stating that she will be "deeply regretted and sadly missed" by many, including her heartbroken husband and children.

Online Editors