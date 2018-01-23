Met Éireann has issued a status yellow weather warning as strong gale force winds and heavy rainfall are set to hit the country.

Yellow weather warning in place as 110kmh winds and heavy rain set to hit Ireland

A rainfall warning has been issued for Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo, Sligo and Clare.

Rainfall of up to 25 to 35mm is expected to fall, according to Met Éireann. The rainfall warning will come into effect from 11pm tonight and remains in place until 10am tomorrow.

Meanwhile, there has also been a status yellow wind warning issued for the whole country. This nationwide wind warning is is in effect from 9pm tonight until 9am on Wednesday.

Met Éireann forecaster Deirdre Lowe said that southwest winds are expected to reach up to 110 km/hr later this evening and tonight. "The weather warning is in place for the whole country, however places along the coast will be more affected," she said.

Winds will be strongest in western and northwestern counties and along the southeast coast says Met Éireann. "Winds are due to become less severe tomorrow, however it will remain windy for the week," said Ms Lowe.

Online Editors