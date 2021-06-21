Yeats Summer School at risk of closure over funding

The future of the International Yeats Summer School, the longest-running literary school in the world, is hanging in the balance after the Yeats Society Sligo announced last week it is facing “imminent closure”.

The society, established in 1960, has been attracting writers, academics and scholars to the Sligo-based summer school for decades.

Last week the society launched a crowdfunding appeal to raise €100,000 by September “to guarantee its survival”.

So far they have managed to raise €40,000.

The appeal comes after a financially devastating period for society during the pandemic.

Only 800 people visited the Yeats Memorial Building, the headquarters of the Yeats Society. last year, down from 14,000 in 2019,

The society was founded by contemporaries of Yeats in 1960, and its building houses a large collection of books and other archive material which is made available for scholarly research.

It runs the Hyde Bridge contemporary art gallery, which hosts 11 exhibitions a year.

Director of Yeats Society Sligo, Susan O'Keeffe, said the society had helped to bring "our poet to the people, especially for the people of Sligo".

While the society has received some funding for projects over the years from the Government and Sligo County Council, it gets no core funding from the State.

It has had to depend on the goodwill of private benefactors in many instances.

In a statement, the Yeats Society said the poet’s words had given hope, inspiration and comfort, and had told Ireland’s story, for a century.

“That is now under threat as the key custodian of his legacy in Sligo, his source of great inspiration faces imminent closure.”

Ms O’Keeffe, the society’s only full-time employee, stressed that although the society had lost its main sources of revenue, including the cafe and art gallery in the Yeats building, as well as the summer school and tours, they were not in debt.

“Careful financial management of savings has allowed the society to continue through 18 months,” she said.

The society has estimated that if it meets its €100,000 target by September, it will allow it to operate until October 2022.

"If we carry on without doing anything then we'll be in debt and closing in a panic owing people money."

Ms O'Keeffe says cost-cutting measures have already been put in place including taking a pay cut herself and furloughing staff.