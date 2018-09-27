WWII Éire sign discovered by drone footage in Donegal

An unsuspecting cameraman discovered an incredible World War II symbol etched into grass when he looked back at his drone footage from Co Donegal recently.

TG4 cameraman Setanta Ó Dochartaigh, from Gaoth Dobhair, was capturing footage at Fanad Head Lighthouse using a drone for the TV show Molscéal when the sign was discovered.

When editing the footage, which was for a feature on the history of the lighthouse, Ó Dochartaigh noticed the number '9' in the landscape near the lighthouse.

After investigating the number further, he discovered that Fanad Lighthouse had an Éire sign from World War II, and the number at Fanad Lighthouse was 79.

Over the summer, the words 'ÉIRE' were revealed in Co Wicklow in the aftermath of the Bray gorse fire.

The WWII era markings were discovered by Air Corps, following the fire that caused damage to overhead railway lines and forced the evacuation of several homes.

The 'ÉIRE' on Bray Head. Photo: An Garda Síochána

The markings are common around Ireland and stem from the early 1940s, when they acted as signposts for aircraft including bomber planes flying overhead during the second world war.

Ireland remained a neutral country during the war which seen bomber planes from America and Germany travel through Irish airspace.

An online project eiremarkings.org has captured images of the markings around the country in locations including Cork and Galway.

