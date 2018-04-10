Work gets underway on multi-million euro development of Dun Laoghaire Baths

Construction on the long-awaited multi-million euro redevelopment of the Dun Laoghaire Baths is set to get underway in the coming weeks, it has been confirmed.

The redevelopment was first given the green light in November 2016 and construction was due to start last year before being pushed back. The baths closed in 1997.

The approved plans will see the retention of the existing baths building and include a new pedestrian walkway between the promenade at Newtownsmith and the rear of the East Pier. Proposed new amenities include a café, public toilets, an artist space, and a new jetty for access to the sea for kayaks, canoes and small crafts. It will take approximately 22 months to complete and will open to the public in the spring of 2020. The project will cost around €10m and has been part funded by the European Regional Development Fund.

Plans were signed off on yesterday. Speaking at the contract signing, An Cathaoirleach of dlr, Cllr Tom Murphy, said the development “represents a significant long-term investment in this public facility for residents and visitors to our county.” “The Dún Laoghaire Baths is a renowned landmark in Dún Laoghaire town and the development of the Baths site represents a significant long-term investment in this public facility for residents and visitors to our county,” he said.

Cormac Devlin, who is a councillor for the area, welcomed the investment in Dún Laoghaire Town saying, “it has been a very long road, the Baths and the Rainbow Rapids closed in 1997 and in the interim several plans have come and gone. They proved unacceptable due to their high-rise nature and unsuitability to the site. This proposal is in keeping with the low-rise built environment surrounding the site and ensures that the site remains in public ownership.”

