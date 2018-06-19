A nearly life-size wooden replica of the classic E-Type Jaguar used by Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on their wedding day has been sold for €4,000 today.

Wooden replica of Jaguar used by Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's on wedding day sold for €4k

The Harry and Meghan style Jag comes complete with a sculpted front grill, multi-spoke wheels and even includes a working wooden steering wheel on a rolling chassis.

The wooden vehicle is two-thirds life size and was just one of the many items from Dublin’s Café en Seine, to be auctioned off today at the Heritage Hotel Killenard. The two-day sale features 3,000 items from Café en Seine’s decorative Paris 1900s style interiors including mirrors, statues and giant urns.

Niall Mullen, who hosted the biggest auction in the history of the state last year for the disposal of the contents of the Central Bank, said: “The car is true in every detail, it’s an amazing folly and a stunning copy of the real thing." Mr Mullen said “anything decorative or a bit quirky is attracting big money”, including a set of 1940s petrol pumps converted into a cocktail cabinet that sold €7,500 and a pair of 12 ft-high bronze cranes which went for €4,500.

"Café en Seine's bronzes have been making well above their guide price, while the petrol pumps are a very unusual sculptural piece, and won the Late Late Show's antiques restoration competition this year," Mr Mullen said. Other unusual antiques that caught buyer’s eyes today included an original Elvery’s enamel sign from the late 19th century went for €1,000 while a painting by Belfast artist Brian Ballard fetched €5,500.

The auction will conclude tomorrow and is in partnership with Victor Mee auctioneers and includes other items from Mercantile Group venues. Mr Mullen said: “Tomorrow's sale includes many of the large statues and bronzes from Café en Seine such as Coming Through the Rye (est value €4,000/€5,000) by American sculptor Fredirick Remington whose Bronco Buster statue resides in the White House Oval Office.

"The Café's bars, fireplaces, mirrors, Art Nouveau panelling and other interior items also go under the hammer tomorrow.

"Everything must go and there is no reserve. We take absentee and online bids and we are happily welcoming lots of eager bidders.”

