Women of Honour group welcome independent external review into claims of sex assault, rape and bullying in Defence Forces

Members of Women of Honour (L to r) Diane Byrne, Karina Molloy and Yvonne O Rourke at The Department of Foreign Affairs today. Photo: Gareth Chaney/Collins

AN independent external review is being set up to investigate allegations of sexism, bullying, sexual assault and rape within the Defence Forces.

Defence Minister Simon Coveney pledged to formally probe the claims following a meeting yesterday with representatives from the Women of Honour group - female serving and retired army and navy officers who recently came forward with accounts of sexual abuse and harassment suffered at the hands of their colleagues and superiors.

The women, who spent two hours discussing their stories and the issues raised with the minister, had featured in a recent RTÉ Radio 1 documentary by broadcaster Katie Hannon. The programme featured stories of abuse, harassment and discrimination said to have taken place across three decades.

In the wake of its broadcast, the Women of Honour group called for an independent inquiry into the allegations.

Retired army captain Deirdre Byrne, one of the group who met Mr Coveney yesterday, described the two-hour discussion as “positive”.

“The minister gave us a lot more time than we expected,” she told RTÉ news.

“We felt that it was a positive meeting. I think he seemed genuinely covered, genuinely interested and committed to change.”

Ms Byrne was joined at the meeting in the Department of Foreign Affairs by Karina Molloy, who was the first woman to reach senior non-commissioned officer rank as company quartermaster sergeant and is now retired, and former Air Corps Captain Yvonne O’Rourke.

“He (Mr Coveney) has assured us that he will let us be part of the process as well,” Ms O’Rourke said last night.

“He is going to listen to what we have to say and we are going to form part of the terms of reference, which is amazing.”

In May this year, Ms O’Rourke won the highest award possible in a gender discrimination case she took against her employer.

The Defence Minister was ordered to pay her €117,814 compensation after the Workplace Relations Commission found she was victim to an “unacceptable systematic failure”.

She took a case claiming she was discriminated against on the ground of her gender as two maternity leave absences were treated as equal to a male officer’s absence on sick leave. Ms O’Rourke said she was given a poor performance rating as a result.

In the RTÉ Radio 1 documentary, Ms Molloy described one particular incident that occurred while on her first overseas mission.

On this occasion, she was summoned to receive a birthday present and discovered “a pair of sexy underwear”. In the crotch was written: “I wish I was here”, in front of male colleagues.

Mr Coveney also met separately yesterday with 14 serving members of the Defence Forces.

Speaking after both meetings, Mr Coveney apologised to those who had “suffered” during their time in the Defence Forces.

“The issues they have raised are of the utmost seriousness and need to be addressed in the most comprehensive way possible,” he said.

“It is clear to me, the Chief of Staff Designate and the Secretary General that there are very strong views from both meetings that the culture that is pervading and the application of the current policies, systems and procedures in place for dealing with bullying, harassment, discrimination, sexual harassment and sexual assault have not and are not serving all Defence Forces personnel well.

"I would like to say sorry to anyone who has suffered during their time in the Defence Forces and assure them the State will now urgently carry out an independent review.”

He said he is “fully committed” to ensuring that each and every single member of the Defence Forces has the right to be treated with respect, equality and dignity and to carry out their duties in a safe workplace, “underpinned by a culture of zero-tolerance for any kind of bullying, discrimination, or harassment”.