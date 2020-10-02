'Women must not be refused' - abortion services cut in a third of local areas in Northern Ireland over lack of resources

Abortion services have been cut in over a third of local areas in Northern Ireland due to a lack of resources.

It comes after the Department of Health failed to fund and commission abortion services in Northern Ireland. Amnesty International and Informing Choices NI (ICNI), a reproductive health charity, said they were aware that the Northern Health and Social Care Trust had stopped accepting referrals for early medical abortion services from 5pm on Friday. The trust had been funding abortion services itself for over six months, and in a statement it said that it "does not currently have the resource to continue to provide the service."

The Northern Health and Social Care Trust is one of Northern Ireland’s six healthcare trusts. It covers Coleraine, Moyle, Larne, Antrim, Carrickfergus, Newtownabbey, Ballymoney, Ballymena, Magherafelt and Cookstown.

It means that women living in 10 of Northern Ireland’s 26 local areas will not be able to access early abortion services locally, and will have to travel to another healthcare trust which is still providing the procedure.

New abortion regulations in Northern Ireland came into effect from March, after the UK government passed a law forcing the region to decriminalise abortion on human rights grounds. Like the Republic, abortion is now legal in Northern Ireland for all women up to 12 weeks’ gestation. Beyond that, it is available in specific cases only - including when the life and health of the woman is at risk. Northern Ireland's Department of Health has said that the UK law regulating abortion in Northern Ireland did not require the Executive to commission abortion services.

Since April, Trusts have been providing abortion services themselves through their own resources. Grainne Teggart, Amnesty International UK’s Northern Ireland Campaigns Manager, said that the decision to suspend services was "a direct consequence of the sheer neglect and disastrous failings of the Department of Health."

"We now have a ridiculous situation where women in one trust area have to travel to another trust to access this healthcare. Whilst the health minister has been dragging his feet, healthcare services have been crippling under the weight of a pandemic and are struggling to survive. This development does not change the fact that abortion is legal. Women must not be refused this service," Ms Teggart said.

She called on Robin Swann, the health minister for Northern Ireland, to "urgently confirm" when the government would commission abortion services to make sure they are available in all areas.

Ruairi Rowan, Director of Advocacy and Policy at ICNI, said that it would not be possible for women in the North to keep travelling between different healthcare trusts to access abortion.

"Whilst women living in the Northern Trust areas will be able to access the healthcare in different trust areas, this is not a sustainable solution. The Department of Health needs to act quickly to ensure all trusts are resourced and able to provide abortion services, before they collapse everywhere," Mr Rowan said.

In a statement, the Northern Trust said that funding abortion services itself since April had been possible "due to the downturn of services in other areas" but added that it "does not currently have the resource to continue to provide the service." It said all healthcare trusts "will be discussing the current arrangements with the Department of Health in the coming days."

The Department of Health said it had received legal advice which said it was not required to commission abortion services.

"Decisions remain to be taken on the commissioning of abortion services in NI’s health service. Commissioning is a significant process that will require a public consultation. It will clearly be matter for the Executive and Assembly as well as the Department," it said.

Online Editors