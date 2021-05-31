Women earn significantly less than men at big Irish companies based in UK

Women earn significantly less than men at some big Irish companies that are legally obliged to publish details of their gender pay gap in the UK.

An analysis of their latest reports reveals a wide range of difference between firms, with the gender pay gap at some as high as 62pc and as low as 1pc in others.

It comes as similar pay gap legislation is due to be rolled out here later this year.

The new laws will force employers – starting with those employing 250 staff or more – to compare the average hourly pay of all men and women working for them. The gender pay gap is the average difference between pay for all the male and female employees in an organisation.

Although many employers have narrowed their pay gap since reporting began in the UK in 2017, at others it remained static, according to an analysis of a sample of eight of the largest Irish ­companies.

Ryanair had one of the highest with a 62pc pay gap between its male and female staff, although this represents a fall since its 2017-2018 report when it stood at 67pc.

Greencore Foods’ pay gap has fallen slightly since it began reporting, to 25pc this year, while the gap at No 1 ­Currency stands at 12pc.

Bank of Ireland’s gender pay gap has fallen from just under 25pc to almost 21pc.

Betfair, which includes Paddy Power, has narrowed its pay gap from 13pc to just 1.1pc.

However, many employers are quick to point out that they pay the same amount to people in the same job, regardless of gender. The gender pay gap may show women earn less than men – but they are not necessarily in the same jobs.

This is because it is based on the earnings of all men working in an organisation compared with all women, and can be explained by a higher portion of women in lower paid roles.

It is understood that Ryanair pilots earn between €150,000 and €200,000 a year, and industry sources said annual cabin crew salaries were in the region of €25,000 to €35,000.

“Ninety-seven per cent of our UK employees are pilots and cabin crew, all of whom are paid identically for the same job regardless of gender,” said Ryanair in a statement.

“It is a global feature of the aviation industry that women are under-represented within the pilot profession. However, we are actively working with our training partners and trainees to promote female role models and to encourage more women to take up the piloting profession so we can build on our recent successes in attracting more female pilot applicants.”

It said its UK report was not representative as it did not take account of the fact that management and administration divisions were based in Dublin. Therefore, it said the comparison of total pay was “skewed by high pilot salaries”.

“There is no gender pay gap within Ryanair since all of our people – whether male or female – are paid the same for the same roles,” it said.

At Primark, the pay gap has fallen from 15.6pc in 2017-2018 to 14.7pc in 2019-2020.

“We are confident that all Primark employees today in the same role receive equal pay regardless of gender,” said a spokesperson. She said women represented 48pc of senior roles across the entire company, and 57pc of senior roles in head office in Dublin.

A spokesperson at Grafton, with a gap of just 3pc, said women had been appointed to an increasing number of management roles, despite an industry-wide legacy of proportionately more men in senior roles.

General secretary of the Irish Congress of Trade Unions Patricia King said the new mandatory reporting legislation would give a good picture of what is going on.

“I think the naming and shaming and reputational damage that could be caused will be quite positive in leading employers into change,” she said. “It is a really good way of changing the culture.

“Initially it will be employers with 250 employees or more. The positive piece is that over a period of years it will come down to those employing 50 or more.”

She said the gender pay gap in Ireland was estimated at 14.5pc, but the new data was likely to be more precise.

Experts said the legislation would not spark a deluge of equal pay claims as it did not necessarily reflect discrimination against women.

Employment law solicitor Barry Crushell said women would still need to prove they were being paid less than a male equivalent for like work if they made a claim. If someone believed they were being paid less for comparable work due to their gender, they could bring a claim under employment equality legislation.

“If an employer can provide objective justifications for a pay disparity, they will stand a very good chance of defending such a claim,” he said. “On a macro level, gender pay gap reporting will be a crude way of compelling companies to address the issue of aggregate pay differences between men and women.

“The reputational consequences could be significant, if large disparities are proven. Decreasing that gap will be both a moral, and commercial, imperative for companies.”

Síobhra Rush, partner at law firm Lewis Silkin, said the gender pay gap legislation would not give women a right to take legal action as it was not a direct comparison of work and pay.

She said evidence of a specific employer having a gender pay gap did not necessarily equate to discrimination on gender grounds, although it might be a contributing factor.

“So the reports might be used as evidence of a certain culture, or to back up that all the senior roles are male and an organisation isn’t promoting women,” she said. “In fact, gender pay gap statistics are a blunt tool for assessing the extent of any workplace inequality and don’t tell the whole story,” she said.

Meanwhile, some employers are not waiting for the legislation and have published gender pay data ahead of the legislation, including Bank of Ireland, An Post and PwC.

Bank of Ireland’s report for this year reveals a gender pay gap of 23.8pc, a 0.4pc improvement on last year. “Gender pay disparity within Bank of Ireland has decreased slightly over the past 12 months – however, we know we still have a lot of work to do in this area,” said chief people officer Matt Elliott.