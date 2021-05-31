| 6.1°C Dublin

Women earn significantly less than men at big Irish companies based in UK

Legislation on the cards as analysis of pay gap published 

Ryanair said staff were paid identically for the same job regardless of gender Expand

Anne-Marie Walsh

Women earn significantly less than men at some big Irish companies that are legally obliged to publish details of their gender pay gap in the UK.

An analysis of their latest reports reveals a wide range of difference between firms, with the gender pay gap at some as high as 62pc and as low as 1pc in others.

It comes as similar pay gap legislation is due to be rolled out here later this year. 

