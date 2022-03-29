Women afraid to go upstairs on buses because of ‘drunken randomers’, Siptu conference hears

Woman are afraid to go upstairs or sit at the window seats on buses in case some “drunken randomer” sits beside them, a conference heard today.

Siptu divisional organiser Karan O’Loughlin said more than half of women and 35pc of men won’t use public transport after dark.

She was speaking on a motion that was backed by delegates calling for a new national transport policing service.

“I learnt this lesson a long time ago when I was a teenager in a part time job and I had to get two buses home at night time,” she said.

“And you learn very quickly when you’re a young teenage girl, on public transport at nighttime if it’s a double decker, never go upstairs and even if it’s a double or a single decker, sit on the outside of the seat even if the seat is empty. As true as anything, some drunken person or some randomer is going to sit beside you and lock you in and you’re not going to be able to get out at your stop.”

Ms O’Loughlin said the union had been persistently told that a transport police service will not be set up because the Garda commissioner does not want to create one.

She said the issue has “ebbed and flowed” for a number of years, and “raises its head” when there is an incident and then “settles back again”.

Ms O’Loughlin said when a station is automated, it automatically becomes less safe for women because there are no longer staff there.

The motion was backed by a delegate who said he is a “bean counter” at the National Transport Authority.

It says if left untackled, the issue “will result in a large cohort of potential passengers choosing not to utilise public transport”.

Tommy Wynne of the transport sector said there is no uniformity of security across the public transport network.

He said the UK model is a dedicated transport police service funded by the exchequer and is a model Ireland needs.

Delegate Barry Nevin said the airport police have full powers of arrest and suggested that the union look at the possibility of such ‘authorised officers’ being appointed.