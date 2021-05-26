Woman who was accused by estranged husband of stealing €60,000 found not guilty by direction of a judge

A woman whose estranged husband accused her of stealing close to €60,000 he had stashed away behind a car seat and in the attic of their home has been found not guilty by direction of the judge at Cork Circuit Criminal Court. Adriana Janur (39) had gone on trial charged with the theft of the funds from Piotr Janur on dates between January 9 and 15, 2020.

Mr Janur was separated but was still living with his wife in Rathowen in Fermoy, Co Cork, at the time of the alleged offence.

Prosecuting barrister Donal McCarthy said Mr Janur was putting money away to provide for the couple's young son.

Adriana, Piotr and their young son went to Poland in December 2019 to arrange the sale of a house they jointly owned in the country.

While they were in Poland Piotr became unwell with chest pains.

On his return home he wrote letters, believing he was going to die, in which he told Adriana about the money he was saving for their son and where it was located.

The letters were only meant to be seen in the event of his death.

The court heard Ms Janur found one of the letters in Piotr's wallet when she was washing clothes. She told gardaí she opened the letter and went to the car and took some of the money.

She said under the car seat she found another letter which said there was more money hidden in the attic.

She took €56,000 from both places. She admitted this to gardaí.

Piotr Janur said in evidence that in January of 2020 he noticed that money he had stashed behind his son's car seat and in the attic of the house was missing.

He told the jury and Judge Sean O'Donnabhain he kept the money in the car and in his property as he didn't trust banks.

He claimed he asked Adriana if she had taken the money and she denied it. She then reportedly told him that the money would be safe and used for their son.

Mr Janur reported the matter to the gardaí. He told the court the correct figure that was missing was €56,000.

Defence counsel, Elizabeth O'Connell, said the figure he told the court was at odds with the figure he gave gardaí which was €60,000.

She asked why the couple had bought a house together when Mr Janur claimed they were separated.

Mr Janur said he was pushed in to buying the house in Fermoy and that he was like someone "on the guillotine."

Mr Janur claimed that Adriana had taken his money without his permission.

Ms O'Connell put it to Mr Janur that he had been effectively hiding money from Adriana for years.

She said he claimed to not trust Irish banks but had money in a bank account in Poland which was the proceeds of the sale of a house.

Ms O'Connell said her client had been upfront with gardaí about the situation.

She admitted coming across thousands of euro in bundles in the attic and behind the car seat in her husband's car.

The court heard Adriana had used €31,000 to pay off a home improvement loan.

Mr Janur said this was a "personal loan" on her part and denied suggestions that it was a joint loan.

Judge Sean O'Donnabhain was told by defence counsel that while the loan was in the name of Adriana the understanding was that it was a joint loan to carry out work on their property.

Mr Janur said the home improvement loan wasn't his loan and that Adriana had wanted to live in a castle.

The court heard Adriana had banked €25,000 of the money she had taken for the benefit of their child.

Ms O'Connell said her client, who works in a supermarket and has two cleaning jobs, was more than willing to give that money back.

Judge O'Donnabhain told the jury to return a not guilty verdict.

He directed Ms Janur to pay Piotr back the €25,000 she had in her bank account.

The subject of paying back the money used for the home improvement loan was raised by Mr Janur but Judge O'Donnabhain said that was a matter for the civil courts.

At one point he said that Janur had alerted his estranged wife to all his money via his letters.

"In your view you were writing your will. But she found it before you died."