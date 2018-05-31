Woman who slipped at Disney on Ice show settles €60k personal injuries claim

A housewife, who slipped and fell at the “Disney on Ice” show at Citywest Hotel two years ago, has today settled a €60,000 personal injuries claim she brought against the organisers.

Conor Kearney, counsel for Lavina McKenna, of Glendhu Road, Navan Road, Dublin, told Judge Terence O’Sullivan in the Circuit Civil Court that the case had been settled following talks and could be struck out.

The amount of the settlement was not disclosed in open court and Mr Kearney, who appeared with Blake Horrigan Solicitors, said the settlement was reached jointly and severally against all of six defendants. Ms McKenna (31) had claimed that on 2nd April, 2016, she had attended a production of “Disney on Ice” in Citywest Hotel.

As she was accessing her seat she had been obliged to climb up a number of steps along an area that was dark because of insufficient lighting. She alleged the defendants were negligent and in breach of duty and claimed that as she fell she had hit her forehead against multiple steps. McKenna had also injured her right ankle and had been taken to the Emergency Department of the Mater Hospital.

She said she had been suffering with pain in her head and dizziness and had vomited half a dozen times before reaching the hospital on the night. Ms McKenna outlined in her claim the treatment she had received following the accident, stating that her foot and ankle had been x-rayed and she had undergone a CT brain scan which proved normal.

She sued Tetrarch Capital Partners Limited and Tetrarch Capital Limited, and Cape Rath Hotel Limited, all Guild House, International Financial Services Centre, Dublin (described as owners of Citywest Hotel); MCD Productions Private Unlimited Company, Park Road, Dunlaoghaire, who organised the show; Actavo Ireland Limited, Westland Park, Nangor Road, Dublin, which had been contracted to set up the seating and stairs areas, and Citywest Hotel Limited, trading as Citywest Hotel, Kenny Group House, Hanover Street, Cork. Judge O’Sullivan, on foot of the undisclosed settlement agreement, struck out the proceedings against all defendants.

