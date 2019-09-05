Woman who fell ill in Kerry swimming pool dies in hospital

A WOMAN who fell ill while using the swimming pool of a Kerry hotel has died in hospital.

The woman, who is understood to be in her early 40s and originally from Eastern Europe, was using the pool at a Killarney property when she suddenly and without warning fell ill.

It is understood the incident occurred shortly before 2pm (Thursday)..

She was immediately removed from the pool by staff and other swimmers who noticed her change in condition and were very concerned about her.

The woman was found to be in an unresponsive state.

She was given cardiac-pulmonary resuscitation at the scene and emergency services were notified.

Paramedics attended within minutes and rushed the patient to University Hospital Kerry (UHK) in Tralee.

She was admitted in a critical condition to UHK's intensive care unit.

Tragically, despite desperate efforts by doctors to stabilise her condition, the woman was later pronounced dead.

A post mortem examination is expected to be carried out at UHK on Friday.

A file will be prepared for the Kerry Coroner with an inquest expected to be held early next year.

