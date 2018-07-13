A lucky woman who scooped €25,000 on the Lotto, 12 years after winning a trip to New York City has said she hopes it's not the last time she's a winner.

Woman who enjoys second slice of Lotto luck hopes 'it won't be the last time'

Kathleen Falconer, from Strabane in Co Tyrone, got her second slice of lottery luck having won the top prize on a Holiday Cash scratch card.

She previously won a holiday to New York as part of the National Lottery TV game show Winning Streak.

Ms Falconer bought her ticket in Mac's Books & Newsagents on Upper Main Street in Buncrana, Co Donegal.

"The first time we learned we had won the New York trip 12 years ago I was gobsmacked. It was an amazing holiday - the type that is once in a lifetime," she said.

"I could never have predicted that a few years later I would have won €25,000 on a scratch card!"

Ms Falconer added that she hoped she might be a winner again someday.

"Hopefully this won't be the last time we will be in here (the National Lottery's Winner's Room), as I'm off to buy my Lotto ticket for this weekend's draw," she said.

Press Association