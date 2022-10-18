Woman tells of trafficking ordeal and how she was smuggled to Ireland in shipping container

A human trafficking survivor spent four years sex trafficked in brothels and private residences, estranged from her son and eventually smuggled into Ireland – enduring assaults both on these shores and abroad.

Siphamandla, originally from South Africa, was repeatedly drugged and sexually assaulted over four years and two different brothels, until her escape to Ireland where she was assaulted.

Speaking at today’s EU Anti-Trafficking Day, she and other survivors of human trafficking spoke of their experiences and debuted a new film highlighting the prevalence of human trafficking in Ireland.

The short film, Anyone Deceived, was hosted by the International Organisation for Migration Ireland and the Department of Justice, chronicling the story of two different people trafficked into Ireland for sexual and labour exploitation – highlighting how easy it can happen.

Siphamandla spoke to the Irish Independent about her life and how she ended up being trafficked in her native South Africa.

“I met someone, the way people meet people, just on the street. It came to the point where I trusted him. He invited me to his town. He booked me a hotel.

“It was set up like a brothel with bars, six floors and only girls lived in the hotel, but it was open to customers.

“When I was forced to stay in that hotel, nurses would come to treat us for abortions, miscarriages, or overdoses. Maybe a girl tried to harm themselves, or a client harm a girl. If we needed medical attention, these people paid doctors, nurses and policemen who knew everything that was happening.

“I was kept there, I was given drugs, given alcohol. I had no access to the outside world. In the hotel we were about 400, with so many different girls from Thailand, Philippines, Europe, Africa. I was there for two years until I tried to escape,” Siphamandla said.

According to a UN report, about 50,000 human trafficking victims were detected and reported globally in 2018 – the actual number is assumed to be much higher due to the hidden nature of the crime.

Siphamandla’s first escape attempt, in the back of a recycling truck, ended with her in the hospital.

“I woke up in the hospital the next day, and he was there. I learned that I had a miscarriage, and I must have passed out because of it.

“This time he took me somewhere else because he knew if I attempted to get away, I could do it again. This time it was totally private, it was a home with security cameras. We were about eight or nine.”

Siphamandla suffered an overdose in the house and is unsure what happened next. All she knows is that she woke up in a shipping container heading out to sea.

“I did not know where it was going. I did not know how I got there. I do not know how many days I was there. I was in and out of consciousness. There was no one else in the container.”

She was then taken in a smaller boat to the Irish coast.

“I was kept in Ireland for a long time in a sort of industrial area. It was hell there, but it was a better hell, because I was not forced to do things, I was not harmed physically.

“One day, I told them 'listen, where I am from, it was crazy. When I am here, I feel it's better. No one is going to get into trouble if you just let me go. I promise.' They put me in the car and gave me €50 and then they dropped me outside Dublin,” she said.

Siphamandla then approached the International Protection Office (IPO) who offered her accommodation, which was shared with men. She said she was assaulted while in the accommodation.

“My worst fear happened. The man is in jail at the moment, he was arrested because they saw him on the tape. The Government should have accommodation especially for trafficking victims to live by themselves.

“There is a sense of safety here, but not 100pc. It's better from where I was the last four years. The fact that I've got choices. I can do what I want. I can be where I want. That has been missing from my life for the past four years. So now it's happening again and it's overwhelming.

Siphamandla has just begun college studying travel and tourism, facilitated by the NGO Ruhama who supported 136 victims of human trafficking for sexual exploitation in 2021.

When asked why travel and tourism, Siphamandla said: “I was kept in a home for four years. I don't want anything that is going to hold me back, I want to be everywhere.”