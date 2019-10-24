News Irish News

Woman taken to hospital after collision involving two cars and a Dublin Bus

Two cars and a Dublin Bus were involved in the incident outside the Na Fianna GAA club on Mobhi Road in Glasnevin.
Allison Bray

A woman has been taken to hospital with non life-threatening injuries this evening following a multiple-vehicle collision outside a Dublin GAA club.

The incident occurred outside the Na Fianna GAA club on Mobhi Road in Glasnevin around 8:30pm this evening.

Two cars and a Dublin Bus were involved in the incident. However, a spokeswoman for Dublin Bus said neither the driver nor any passengers were injured and that the bus only suffered minor damage.

A spokesman for the GAA club said young players were engaged in their usual Thursday night training session, but they were not outside the club during the accident.

“There was a training session going on but they wouldn’t have seen anything from the pitch,” he said.

Online Editors

