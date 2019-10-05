GARDAI will travel to Sweden to question a woman who worked with a gang of ATM bandits that carried out around 50 crimes during a five-week spree.

Woman suspected of 'shoulder-surfing' elderly people in ATM crime spree is arrested in Sweden

The Romanian woman was arrested at Malmo airport as she tried to flee with a “substantial cash sum” in Swedish krona.

Officers from the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau (GNECB) hope to obtain a European Arrest Warrant for the woman.

She is suspected of having been a key player in the gang, who “shoulder-surfed” elderly people across Ireland during a five-week period in March and April.

Shoulder surfing involves a criminal closely observing shoppers and noting their pin numbers when they are paying for goods or, more commonly, when they are using an ATM.

The are then approached in places such as shopping centre car parks where they are distracted and their cards stolen and used to buy goods or withdraw cash elsewhere.

“This woman has been identified by detectives as being involved in most of the crime spree in Ireland,” a senior source said.

“As the so-called distractor in the gang, she had a crucial role as she pretended to seek directions from the victims or to be ill, among other ruses.

“International investigations have shown that gangs that are involved in shoulder surfing usually use a female in the distractor role.

“The Swedish police believe she had acted as a distractor for a number of similar crimes carried out in that country after the gang left Ireland, and obviously she was trusted to carry a large amount of cash as well.”

She was arrested on Monday morning at around the same time that gardai arrested a 32-year-old Romanian gang member at Dublin Airport.

He had arrived on a flight from Norway and was questioned about multiple shoulder surfing crimes.

A 98-year-old woman and a 90-year-old man were among the gang’s many victims in Ireland.

