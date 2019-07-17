A woman has been rushed to a Cork hospital after suffering serious injuries in a freak horse-riding accident.

A woman has been rushed to a Cork hospital after suffering serious injuries in a freak horse-riding accident.

Woman seriously injured after falling from horse

The woman, understood to be in her 30s, was injured when she apparently fell from a horse she was exercising outside Youghal in east Cork shortly after 6pm.

It's understood she fell awkwardly onto a hard road surface.

The alarm was raised and paramedics rushed to the scene.

However, the woman's injuries were such that an air ambulance was on standby for a time.

Her injuries are not understood to be life threatening.

The woman was taken to Cork University Hospital for treatment of what are believed to be serious hip and leg fractures.

Online Editors