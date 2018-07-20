A woman has been hospitalised after a collision involving "up to eight" vehicles in a busy car park this evening.

A woman has been hospitalised after a collision involving "up to eight" vehicles in a busy car park this evening.

Woman rushed to hospital after collision involving 'up to eight' vehicles

The incident occurred at the car park in City West Shopping Centre in Dublin shortly after 3pm.

It is understood that a number of vehicles were involved in the crash.

Emergency services were called to the scene and the area was cordoned off.

The scene of the collision in CityWest Photo: Just For Tallaght/Facebook

A young woman was rushed to hospital but her injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

A witness said: "This was a massive incident, there were up to eight cars involved.

"The car park was full as it's Friday, everyone was just in shock."

Dublin Fire Brigade said: "Firefighter/Paramedics from Tallaght and Dolphin’s Barn Fire Stations responded an RTC in a shopping centre car park in Citywest involving several vehicles.

"1 person to hospital with non-life threatening injuries. 2 fire engines, 1 rescue tender plus."

Firefighter/Paramedics from Tallaght and Dolphin’s Barn Fire Stations responded an RTC in a shopping centre car park in #Citywest involving several vehicles. 1 person to hospital with non-life threatening injuries. 2 fire engines, 1 rescue tender plus @TallaghtAmbo pic.twitter.com/jeVkfnncve — Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) July 20, 2018

More to follow...

Online Editors