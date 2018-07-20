News Irish News

Friday 20 July 2018

Woman rushed to hospital after collision involving 'up to eight' vehicles

The scene of the collision in CityWest Photo: Just For Tallaght/Facebook
Kathy Armstrong

A woman has been hospitalised after a collision involving "up to eight" vehicles in a busy car park this evening.

The incident occurred at the car park in City West Shopping Centre in Dublin shortly after 3pm.

It is understood that a number of vehicles were involved in the crash.

Emergency services were called to the scene and the area was cordoned off.

The scene of the collision in CityWest Photo: Just For Tallaght/Facebook
A young woman was rushed to hospital but her injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

A witness said: "This was a massive incident, there were up to eight cars involved.

"The car park was full as it's Friday, everyone was just in shock."

Dublin Fire Brigade said: "Firefighter/Paramedics from Tallaght and Dolphin’s Barn Fire Stations responded an RTC in a shopping centre car park in Citywest involving several vehicles.

"1 person to hospital with non-life threatening injuries. 2 fire engines, 1 rescue tender plus."

  • More to follow...

