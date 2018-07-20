Woman rushed to hospital after collision involving 'up to eight' vehicles
A woman has been hospitalised after a collision involving "up to eight" vehicles in a busy car park this evening.
The incident occurred at the car park in City West Shopping Centre in Dublin shortly after 3pm.
It is understood that a number of vehicles were involved in the crash.
Emergency services were called to the scene and the area was cordoned off.
A young woman was rushed to hospital but her injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.
A witness said: "This was a massive incident, there were up to eight cars involved.
"The car park was full as it's Friday, everyone was just in shock."
Dublin Fire Brigade said: "Firefighter/Paramedics from Tallaght and Dolphin’s Barn Fire Stations responded an RTC in a shopping centre car park in Citywest involving several vehicles.
"1 person to hospital with non-life threatening injuries. 2 fire engines, 1 rescue tender plus."
