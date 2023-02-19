Woman rescued from car after it was driven ‘at speed’ into the sea

A woman was rescued from a car after it was submerged in the sea last night. (Photo by Richard Sullivan / Sunday World)

A woman was rescued from a car after it was submerged in the sea at a Co Down beauty spot last night.

Dog walkers at Ballyholme Bay on the outskirts of Bangor were stunned on Saturday evening when a car careered across a short strip of the sand before crashing into the waves.

The tide was in and witnesses say they saw the black Nissan 350Z turn onto the beach and drive at speed the short distance into the oncoming tide.

Police and an ambulance crew rushed to the scene.

A woman was pulled from the car but she is not believed to have suffered injury.

The car was quickly swallowed by the sea but with it headlights still burning was clearly visible from the shore.

The car was still semi-submerged on the beach at Ballyholme Bay on Sunday morning.

It is not clear how the car came to be on the beach or why it entered the water.

In a statement the PSNI confirmed the incident.

“Police in Bangor received a report of a car, a black Nissan, in the sea at 8.20pm on Saturday February 18 at Ballyholme.

“The female driver of the vehicle was safely retrieved and attended hospital as a precaution.”

