Woman rescued following 30-foot fall into Dublin quarry

Dramatic images show rescue services coming to the aid of a woman following a 30-ft fall down a cliff.

Dramatic images show rescue services coming to the aid of a woman following a 30-ft fall down a cliff.

The woman, aged in her 50s, suffered “multiple injuries” yesterday after falling at Dalkey Quarry, on Killiney Hill, in south Dublin.

Rescue crews were dispatched with units from the Coast Guard, Dublin Fire Brigade and the National Ambulance Service on the scene before 10am. She had fallen into an inaccessible area of the park and had to be airlifted from the scene.

The woman being airlifted to hospital Photo: Dublin Fire Brigade

Video footage captured by bystanders showed a brave rescue worker being lowered to the ground from the helicopter with a stretcher. After securing the woman, they are then winched back into the aircraft before it flies away.

The woman was flown to Tallaght Hospital. It’s understood her injuries were not life threatening.

“We got a call notifying us that a woman was in trouble and units were dispatched,” a spokesman for the Fire Brigade said. “She was recovered and has been taken to hospital.” It’s understood the woman may have gone to the edge trying to find a dog, but the Fire Brigade could not confirm this.

Local Labour Party councillor Carrie Smyth said it was a popular area, especially with dog walkers.

“It’s the only park in Dun Laoghaire Rathdown where you can let dogs off the lead,” she said.

Ms Smyth said in most areas of the park the path was well away from the edge of the cliff. However she said there were areas where it comes close. “I’m glad to hear that she is okay,” she said.

Online Editors