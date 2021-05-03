Woman knocked onto train track at Dublin station in shocking incident caught on CCTV 

The incident was caught on CCTV

Gardaí are investigating an incident at a Dublin Dart station in which a woman was knocked onto a train track.

The incident happened at the Howth station last month and resulted in the woman suffering injuries.

CCTV footage of the incident has circulated on social media showing a number of youths standing on the train platform.

As one woman runs by, two teens attempt to shove her, with one of them moving his bike in her direction.

A second woman carrying a bag runs by and the bike is shoved into her path, forcing her to stumble and fall off the platform.

The youths then move away from the platform as horrified onlookers attempt to help her.

A security guard comes to the woman’s aid as they urge the train not to move off before she is pulled up from the train tacks.

One of the youths can be seen holding his hands to his head while another flees, as two teens on their bikes begin to move away from the scene.

The incident occurred early last month but footage only began circulating on social media over the weekend.

Gardaí said they are treating the matter as an assault and have not yet made any arrests.

A spokeswoman told Independent.ie: “An Garda Síochána does not comment on third party social media content.

“Gardaí are investigating an incident of assault that occurred in Howth Junction Dart Station on April 1, 2021 at approximately 9pm.

“A woman fell from the train platform during the incident and sustained injuries.

“An investigation is ongoing into this matter. No arrests have been made at this time,” the spokeswoman added.

Concerns have been expressed locally about anti-social behaviour in Howth and nearby Malahide in recent weeks involving groups of youths.

On Saturday a juvenile suffered injuries after being assaulted in Malahide by a gang of youths.

A separate incident showed a group of teens surrounding a car and one jumping on its roof before a woman and child exit the vehicle.