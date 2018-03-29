News Irish News

Woman in serious condition following collision with school bus carrying 20 children

A woman has been airlifted to hospital and is in a serious condition following a collision with a school bus in Co Wexford.

The accident happened at around 11am this morning on the N80 outside Bunclody between the bus, which was carrying 20 children, and two vehicles.

A driver of one of the cars, a woman in her 20s, is fighting for her life.

None of the children were injured.

The road is currently closed.

