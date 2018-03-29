Woman in serious condition following collision with school bus carrying 20 children
A woman has been airlifted to hospital and is in a serious condition following a collision with a school bus in Co Wexford.
The accident happened at around 11am this morning on the N80 outside Bunclody between the bus, which was carrying 20 children, and two vehicles.
A driver of one of the cars, a woman in her 20s, is fighting for her life.
None of the children were injured.
The road is currently closed.
Online Editors