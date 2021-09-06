Woman in serious condition after being hit by truck near Port Tunnel

A woman was rushed to hospital with serious head injuries last night after being hit by a truck close to the Port Tunnel in north Dublin.

The incident happened on the N1 inbound lane under the Shantalla Road bridge at around 9pm.

Gardaí closed the road while emergency services attended the scene, and the woman was brought to the Mater Hospital.

No other persons were reported injured.

The circumstances around the incident are being examined by gardaí to determine the sequence of events leading up to it.

There were traffic delays as a result of the road closure for traffic traveling towards Dublin city.