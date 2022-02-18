Gardaí examine the scene where a pedestrian was killed during an incident on Georges Street in Dun Laoghaire, South Dublin Photo: Damien Storan

A woman in her 70s has died after she was hit by a truck this morning in Dún Laoghaire.

The collision involving the woman, who was a pedestrian, and the truck occurred at 10am at the junction of George's Street Lower and Convent Lane, Dun Laoghaire, Co Dublin.

The body of the woman in her early 70s has been removed from the scene to St. Columcille's Hospital, Loughlinstown, where a post mortem will take place in due course.

The male driver in his late 30s and his male passenger, late 30s, were treated at the scene for their injuries that are not believed to be life threatening.

The road is currently closed as the Forensic Collision Investigators are conducting their examination of the scene and local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward. Any road users who were travelling in the area at this time and may have camera footage (including dash-cam) are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Dun Laoghaire Garda Station on (01) 6665000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.