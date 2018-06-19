Woman hospitalised after being struck by car in Dublin
A woman has been hospitalised after being struck by car in Dublin 8 tonight.
Emergency services have responded to the scene of the collision at around 9.30pm.
It is understood that incident occurred at the junction of Sarsfield Road and Landen Road.
Sarsfield Rd has been temporarily closed between St Laurence's Rd and Liffey Gaels GAA Club as emergency services deal with the incident.
Two fire engines and an advanced paramedic from Dublin Fire Brigade's Dolphin's Barn station responded to the scene.
An ambulance has taken the women to hospital where the extent of her injuries are as yet unknown.
Online Editors