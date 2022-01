A woman has died in a suspected farm accident in Co Laois.

The woman, who was aged in her 60s, was reportedly struck by a teleporter on the farm at Cloneagh, outside Portlaoise, at around 5pm today.

Emergency services rushed to the farm. However the woman died of her injuries at the scene.

Her remains were removed to the Midland Regional Hospital in Portlaoise and a post mortem is due to take place.

Gardaí and the Health and Safety Authority are carrying out investigations.