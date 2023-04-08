A woman died in a horse-riding incident in Galway on Thursday evening.

It is understood the woman was mounting a horse at the Glenamaddy Equestrian Centre when she fell from the animal.

The woman was riding with a local equestrian club at the time.

Emergency services were called to the scene, but the woman was pronounced dead a short time later.

Her body was removed to Galway University Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing and staff from the Health and Safety Authority attended the scene yesterday afternoon.

Glenamaddy Equestrian Centre said it did not want to comment on the incident but said their thoughts were with those affected by the tragedy.