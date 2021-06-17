Woman dies following a house fire in Athleague, Co Roscommon

A woman has died following a house fire in the west of the country this morning.

Gardaí were alerted to the fatal incident at a property in Athleague, Co Roscommon, at around 7am.

Emergency services attended the scene and discovered the body of a woman, aged in her late 50s.

The deceased, who was the sole occupant at the time of the fire, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Gardaí currently remain at the property and are due to carry out a technical examination of the house.

A Garda spokesman said that investigations into the incident are ongoing.