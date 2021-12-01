A woman has died and several others have been injured in a road collision in Co Kilkenny this evening.

It is understood two cars collided head-on on the N25 Waterford to New Ross near Glenmore at around 6.30pm.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene and it is understood all the other occupants of the cars are in a serious condition and were rushed to University Hospital Waterford.

Local sources confirmed there had been a fatality in the incident but the woman has not yet been identified.

Road diversions are in place.

Gardaí said in a statement they had attended the scene of the crash this evening after being alerted:

"Gardaí are currently at the scene of a road traffic collision that occurred on the N25 in Glenmore, Co. Kilkenny. The incident occurred at approximately 6.30pm this evening Wednesday 1st December 2021 and involved two vehicles.

"The road is currently closed and traffic diversions are in place."



