Woman banned from US national park for five years after giving false information about missing Dublin hiker Cian McLaughlin

A woman has been banned from a US national park for five years after giving false information about a missing Irish hiker.

Cian McLaughlin, who was originally from Dublin, was last seen in Grand Teton park, Wyoming, on June 8, 2021.

Friends and family have been left devastated by his disappearance and searches have been ongoing since last year.

In a statement issued today, a Grand Teton spokesperson said a woman “had knowingly provided false information and a false report in search for missing hiker Cian McLaughlin.”

“Per deferred prosecution agreement, she is banned from Grand Teton for five years and ordered to pay restitution of $17,600”.

This week marked the one-year anniversary of his disappearance.

As a result of the false information provided, staff spent 532 hours searching for Mr McLaughlin on a false lead.

An investigation revealed that on June 21, 2021, Heather Mycoskie provided false information to about seeing an individual matching his description.

She reported she had seen McLaughlin in the late afternoon/early evening of Tuesday, June 8, 2021, the day of his disappearance.

She told investigators the missing man was hiking on the south side of the Bradley- Taggart moraine in Grand Teton National Park, and he was headed south towards Taggart Lake where he planned to jump off his favourite rock into the water.

Mycoskie provided a very detailed description of McLaughlin and stated she had a discussion with him in which he shared where he lived, where he was from, and his place of employment.

“The subsequent investigation revealed Mycoskie never saw anyone matching McLaughlin’s description on June 8, 2021, in Grand Teton National Park,” Grand Teton said. “Additionally, witnesses reported Mycoskie fabricated the sighting to ensure search efforts continued. All other potential sightings of McLaughlin were on the trail system that leads towards Garnet Canyon, Surprise and Amphitheater Lakes, and Delta Lake.

“In September 2021, computer forensics revealed that McLaughlin had conducted several internet searches focused on Delta Lake just prior to his hike.

“As a direct result of Mycoskie’s false report, approximately 532 hours were spent conducting searches, managing search efforts, conducting follow up investigations, and completing associated reports. This wasted valuable time that could have been focused on searching areas of higher probability and it cost the Federal Government approximately $17,600.”

The deferred prosecution agreement was signed on February 10, 2022.

Search efforts were paused during the winter months due to dangerous conditions and will now resume.

An updated flyer containing details of the items he was last wearing has now been published.

Backcountry users in Grand Teton National Park are encouraged to contact the Tip Line (888-653-0009) if they locate any of the items that McLaughlin was suspected to have had with him at the time of his disappearance which include a red Apple watch, a red iPhone 12 mini, gold wire rimmed sunglasses, a silver U shaped pendant, and a white t-shirt.

Cian, who grew up in south Dublin and attend Newpark Comprehensive secondary school in Blackrock, was an only child and had dual Irish-American citizenship.

He studied at Dublin Institute of Technology (DIT) for a year, but his plan was always to move Stateside.

His best friend Max Newman previously told the Irish Independent: “Anyone who knows Cian, loves Cian. He had a unique and genuine energy about him and is somewhat of a local legend. It’s hard to comprehend what has happened.”

His mother Gráinne said last October she has accepted that the search effort is now a recovery mission and has appealed for the public’s assistance in locating her son.

Ms McLaughlin said her son was an experienced hiker and they suspect he went “off trail”.

“He was well versed in the mountains. He grew up hiking with me and my mum and dad and my bother… so, well versed with equipment [and] gear. We are assured it was a day hike [and] that he possibly went off trail,” she said.

“That time of year, although it’s June it’s spring (in Wyoming) so the weather was really, really warm and the melt off from the snow – so, all of the waterfalls were gushing. There would have been melt under the ice, so it’s tricky. It really is a tricky time of year.

“My hope is, it’s not a rescue it’s a recovery, but I’d like to bring him home. I know he’s up there somewhere”.