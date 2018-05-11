Woman arrested after allegedly damaging abortion posters in Dublin

A woman was arrested after allegedly causing damage to abortion posters in Dublin's city centre.

The freestanding graphic images were owned by the Pro-Life group Irish Centre for Bio-Ethical Reform (ICBR).

The incident occurred on Wednesday afternoon at approximately 4.30pm on Townsend Street, according to gardaí. ICBR director, Dr Jean-Simonis Engela said the group’s “abortion-related education display” was “slashed” by a member of the public with a knife.

On Thursday, the group held another display at the same spot “not as vindictive provocation, but to show that we will not allow violence or threats of violence to intimidate us into surrendering our expressive rights,” according to Dr Engela. The ICBR director said this is not the first time the group’s demonstrations have elicited such a response: “That is why we wear CCTV body cameras — to deter misconduct and for our personal safety.

“We meet many members of the public who oppose our views but are capable of doing so in a peaceful manner. ICBR disagrees with many of the views expressed by our opposition without resorting to violence.” Gardaí told Independent.ie the woman was arrested at the scene and detained at Pearse St Garda Station under section 2 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

Investigations are ongoing.

Online Editors