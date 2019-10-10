A WOMAN and two children have been taken to hospital in an ambulance after a fire broke out in Dun Laoghaire.

Woman and two children taken to hospital following caravan blaze in Dublin

Dublin Fire Brigade confirmed that two fire engines from Dun Laogahiare Fire Station attended the large blaze, which annihilated a caravan in a halting site near Dun Laoghaire's West Pier.

They were joined by ambulances from Loughlinstown Ambulance Station.

The firefighters, who were wearing breathing apparatuses, extinguished the blaze, while one man was treated at the scene for smoke inhilation.

A woman and two children were taken to hospital as a precaution, according to Dublin City Council.

"Dublin Fire Brigade received a call at 9.12am this morning - reporting a caravan on fire at West Pier Dun Laoghaire," a spokesperson told Independent.ie.

"Units from Dun Laoghaire and Donnybrook Station were mobilised and were in attendance within six minutes. The fire was extinguished, with one female and two children removed to hospital by the National Ambulance Service as a precaution."

Gardaí are still at the scene where the cause of the fire is still unknown.

"Gardaí are currently at the scene of a domestic fire at a halting site on West Pier, Dun Laoghaire," a garda spokesperson said.

"Gardaí were called to the scene shortly after 9am this morning following reports of mobile home on fire. There are no reports of any fatalities or serious injuries. Enquires are ongoing."

Online Editors