Detectives are questioning a man and a woman after a body was discovered in Co Tyrone on Saturday.

Woman and man arrested after body discovered in alleyway

A post-mortem examination will be carried out on the man, who was found in an alleyway in McCrea Park in Clogher at about 8.15am.

A woman, aged 33, and a man, aged 23, are in police custody.

PSNI detectives appealed for anyone with information to contact them.

Sinn Fein Fermanagh and South Tyrone MP Michelle Gildernew said the community was in shock.

"My thoughts are with the family and friends of the deceased at this time."

