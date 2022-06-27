Woman and her wheelchair pulled from water at Dún Laoghaire pier

A motorised wheelchair is taken from the water at Dun Laoghaire Harbour today

A woman and her wheelchair were pulled from the sea at Dún Laoghaire pier earlier today.

The condition of the woman is unclear at this time.

Dublin Coastguard assisted in the operation.

It is understood the woman in a wheelchair entered the water at the West Pier and the underwater garda unit retrieved her and the wheelchair.

Photographs from the scene show a motorised wheelchair being taken from the water during a recovery operation.

Dublin Coastguard confirmed they had participated in the recovery. However, they could not confirm the condition of the woman.

A Garda spokesperson said: “Gardaí attended the scene of an incident on Dún Laoghaire Pier today shortly before 12.00pm. Gardaí assisted the Irish Coastguard in a recovery operation. No further information is available at this time.”