A WOMAN has been airlifted to Beaumont Hospital after an apparent fall from the Howth cliff walkway earlier this morning.

Woman airlifted to hospital after fall from Howth cliff

Gardai and emergency services attended the scene along the Dublin coast after midday following reports of a woman sustaining injuries following a fall.

Firefighters and paramedics from Kilbarrack Fire station were called to the scene, along with Howth Coast Guard and Rescue 116 helicopter.

The extent of her injuries are unknown.

Investigations into the incident are ongoing.

