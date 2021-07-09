Woman accused of being getaway driver in sawn-off shotgun bookmakers raid

A DUBLIN woman has been accused of acting as a getaway driver for a raider who robbed a bookmakers armed with a sawn-off shotgun.

Elaine Kelly (48), of Nurney Lawns, Donaghmede, was charged with impeding the apprehension and prosecution of a person suspected of robbery and possession of a firearm in the Kilbarrack and Edenmore areas on October 22, 2018.

She appeared before Judge Bryan Smyth at Dublin District Court for a decision on her trial venue.

The court heard it was alleged a suspect, armed with a sawn off shotgun, entered a bookmakers in Kilbarrack and threatened staff.

It was the State’s case that after the robbery, the raider was “picked up by the defendant” and transported to another location.

Judge Smyth refused jurisdiction meaning she will face trial at Circuit Court level, which has wider sentencing powers.

Ms Kelly did not indicate how she will plead.

She was remanded on bail to appear again at the district court in September to be served with a book of evidence and returned for trial.