Woman (90s) dies following rush-hour collision

A woman (90s) has died following a road collision this evening.

The two car collision happened on Sleaveen Road in Macroom, Cork at around 5.20pm.

She was pronounced dead a short time later at the scene. Her remains were brought to the mortuary at University hospital Cork for a post-mortem examination and the Coroner has been notified.

A man driving the second car was uninjured in the incident. The scene of the collision is currently closed to facilitate an examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators and local diversions are expected to remain in place until midnight.

Gardaí wish to appeal for witnesses to this collision to contact Macroom Garda Station on 026-20590, the Garda Confidential Line or any Garda Station.

