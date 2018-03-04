Woman (83) dies in house fire
A woman (83) tragically died in a house fire last night.
Emergency services were called to the blaze at a house in Abbeylara in Co Longford shortly after 7pm.
Crews from Castlepollard and Granard brought the fire under control and the woman's remains were found inside the house.
Her body was brought to Mullingar Hospital for a post-mortem and the local coroner has been informed.
The scene has been preserved for technical examination and foul play is not suspected.
Online Editors