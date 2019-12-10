A woman in her 80s has tragically died after a house fire in Wexford this morning.

Woman (80s) dies after house fire in Wexford

Gardai and emergency services rushed to the scene of the blaze in Ballyeden, Davidstown near Enniscorthy, shortly before 7am.

The elderly woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

A man (40s) was taken to Wexford General Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

“The cause of the fire is not thought to be suspicious at this time,” a garda spokesperson said.

The scene is currently preserved for a technical examination.

More to follow...

Online Editors