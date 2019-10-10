Woman (80) died after motorised bed fire, inquest hears

A CORONER has recommended that every elderly person ensure they have a smoke alarm in their home this winter after a fire by a motorised bed resulted in the death of an 80 year old woman.

The recommendation came as Coroner Philip Comyn recorded a verdict of accidental death for Elizabeth Walsh (80) who died in a tragic fire at her home in Cork last January.

Mr Comyn also issued a recommendation that every elderly person ensure all electronic devices in their home are maintained and in good working order before the winter months.

His recommendations came as an inquest was staged into the death of Elizabeth Walsh.

The pensioner was found dead in her house at Friar's Walk last January.

Emergency services found her body lying on the bedroom floor.

Evidence of a fire was visible in the room.

A subsequent examination determined that the seat of the fire was in a motorised bed which was being used by the pensioner.

Assistant State Pathologist Dr Margaret Bolster conducted a post mortem examination at Cork University Hospital (CUH).

She found that the cause of death was carbon monoxide poisoning due to smoke inhalation from a house fire.

The coroner recorded a verdict of accidental death.

Gardaí confirmed to the inquest that no working smoke alarm was found in the house.

Mr Comyn recommended that every householder - and, in particular, elderly people - have a smoke alarm installed.

He also said that everyone should check that all electronic devices, including heaters and electric blankets, are in good working order now that winter is approaching.

Online Editors