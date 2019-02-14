Woman (70s) dies after being struck by Luas

A woman has been killed in a collision with a Luas tram this morning.

Gardai and emergency services are currently at the scene of a Luas collision in Dublin.

The woman - who was in her early 70s - was struck by a Luas tram shortly after 10am in the Cookstown Way area of Tallaght. The woman's body has been removed from the scene.

Forensic examination investigators are currently carrying out an examination of the scene.

Gardai and LUAS staff at the scene on Cookstown Way, near Tallaght where a woman was killed in a collision with a LUAS tram.Picture Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin

Red Line Luas services are suspended between Red Cow and Tallaght-Saggart.

Cookstown Way remains closed as Dublin Fire Brigade attend the scene, with local diversions in place. Traffic from the N81 side is being diverted onto Belgard Square North. From the Bóthar Katharine Tynan side, the diversion is onto Maplewood Rd.

Gardai have appealed for witnesses who were on the tram at the time to contact them.

They have also appealed to witnesses who were on Cookstown Way or any motorist who may have dash-cam footage, to contact Tallaght Garda Station on 01 6666000, The Garda Confidential telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

