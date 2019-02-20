GARDAÍ are investigating the circumstances in which a woman in her early 70s died after being found critically injured in a stream by the side of a Cork road.

Woman (70s) dies after being found seriously injured on roadside

The woman was discovered lying unconscious by the side of the road at Annagannihy Bridge at Rylane outside Macroom shortly after 6.40am today.

She was spotted by a passing motorist who was shocked to see what he thought was an arm and hand extending out from undergrowth by the side of a ditch and stream.

The man stopped, discovered the elderly woman lying in the stream and immediately alerted Gardaí an paramedics.

It remains unclear whether the woman had suffered a severe fall or if she may have been struck by a passing car and tumbled into the roadside stream.

The woman was immediately rushed to Cork University Hospital (CUH).

Tragically, she died several hours after being admitted.

It is unclear how long the woman may have been lying by the side of the road which is used for access to both Macroom and Millstreet.

Driving conditions at the time were described as extremely difficult with drizzle and mist.

Macroom Gardaí are now appealing for public assistance to clarify the precise circumstances in which the woman was injured.

Chief Supt Con Cadogan said Gardaí are keeping an open mind about what may have happened.

The Garda investigation will be directed by the results of a post mortem examination to be carried out at CUH later today.

The pensioner is understood to be from the mid Cork area.

When discovered, she was wearing a dark coat and dark clothing.

Gardaí are asking anyone who may have travelled in the Rylane area between 6pm on Tuesday evening and 6.40am today to contact them.

Detectives would especially like to talk to anyone whose vehicle is fitted with a dash-cam.

Gardaí hope to be able to determine the last known movements of the woman and what time she went walking in the area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Macroom Garda Station on (026) 20590 or their nearest Garda Station.

Macroom Gardaí have sealed off the area where the woman was found to facilitate a full forensic examination.

Online Editors