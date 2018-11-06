Woman (68) killed, 2 others injured in three-car collision

A 68-year-old woman was killed in a three-car collision in Roscommon last night.

The collision occurred on the N63 Lanesboro to Roscommon road shortly before 9.45pm on Monday 5 November.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene and her body was taken to the mortuary at Roscommon Hospital.

The drivers of the two other cars were also injured and taken to Ballinasloe and Tullamore hospital for treatment.

It is understood that their injuries are not life threatening and that there was no-one else in the three cars at the time.

The road has since reopened after being closed for a short period last night to facilitate a forensic collision examination.

Gardai are appealing for witnesses to the collision to contact Roscommon Garda station on 090 6638300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

Online Editors