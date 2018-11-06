Gardai are investigating after a man in his 40s was killed in a road traffic collision in Co Laois this morning.

Woman (68) and man (40s) killed in separate incidents on Irish roads

The incident occurred on the N80 on Simmons Mill Cross Road shortly before 9am this morning.

The driver (40s) was fatally injured and two occupants of the other car, a woman and her child, received minor injuries.

They were taken to Portlaoise General Hospital and Crumlin Hospital and investigations into the collision are ongoing, gardai have confirmed.

AA Roadwatch reports that the N80 and N78 are both closed at Simmons Mills Cross as a result, to facilitate an examination by the Garda Forensic Collision Investigators.

There are diversions in place for traffic coming from Carlow Town, Castlecomer, Stradbally and Athy.

The incident follows the news that a woman in her 60s was killed in a three-car collision in Co Roscommon last night.

The collision occurred on the N63 Lanesboro to Roscommon road shortly before 9.45pm on Monday 5 November.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene and her body was taken to the mortuary at Roscommon Hospital.

The drivers of the two other cars were also injured and taken to Ballinasloe and Tullamore hospital for treatment.

It is understood that their injuries are not life threatening and that there was no-one else in the three cars at the time.

The road has since reopened after being closed for a short period last night to facilitate a forensic collision examination.

Gardai are appealing for witnesses to the collision to contact Roscommon Garda station on 090 6638300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

