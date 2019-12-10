Woman (67) who sold counterfeit handbags and sunglasses at Christmas fairs receives suspended sentence

Margaret Kavanagh (67) of Tamarisk Drive, Kilnamanagh, Dublin pleaded guilty at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court to possession and distribution of counterfeit goods at her address on December 9, 2016.

Detective Garda Diarmuid Maguire told Diarmuid Collins BL, prosecuting, that gardaí received confidential information that counterfeit goods were to be delivered to the home address of the accused.

Det Gda Maguire said that gardaí observed a truck arrive to the address and a number of boxes were received into the house. Gardaí obtained a search warrant for the address and during the search the accused admitted to selling counterfeit items at various fairs over the preceding 12 to 18 months.

Handbags, purses, scarves and sunglasses were discovered in the house bearing the emblems of brands such as Yves Saint Laurent, Michael Kors and Ted Baker. Kavanagh said that she would buy the items in Manchester for around €5 and sell them at Christmas fairs for around €15 or €20.

Based on her valuation, the total value of the items discovered was €18,753. Cash to the value of £1,295 and €12,760 was also discovered in the house.

Unbranded handbags were also discovered, which Kavanagh said she would put the emblems of brands on before sale. She has no previous convictions.

Det Gda Maguire agreed with Ronan Prendergast BL, defending, that his client informed gardaí she was due to receive a further delivery the next day. He agreed the warrant was based on information relating to her partner and that she came to operate her partner's stall due to his diagnosis of cancer.

Judge Martin Nolan said it seemed highly unlikely that people buying the items thought that they were really the brand names that were on them. He said it seemed highly unlikely that people wanting genuine brands such as these would go to these stalls for them.

Judge Nolan sentenced Kavanagh to two years imprisonment which he suspended in full. He ordered the destruction of the items with emblems on them, but said the items without emblems could be returned.

